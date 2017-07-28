Buck Pictures July 28

The Unexpected And Unwanted Disruption Of The Wild Hogs Got The Buck Movement Off Track. But It Looks Like They Are Coming Again Now.

It was 77 degrees at 6:00 this morning. The sun came out bright and it looked like today’s weather forecast of 100 degrees was probably gonna happen, Normally, the larger bucks hide out until Magic Buck Day July 17. After that date the more mature bucks are in the area regularly. But this year’s wild hog invasion on July 18 caused these bucks to avoid the area.

So as I watched a nice buck in velvet came out of the woods and went to the plowed area I felt like things were going to work out now that I drove the hogs off by taking 5 out of the hog group.

This area has a variety of natural forage for deer to eat and the area I had plowed has plenty of small stalks and pieces of native plants. And some new growth is visible too. And our morning buck is busy pawing around and munching what it can find.

That does not mean that I am not going to get seed out and make this narrow strip of plowed earth into a bonafide food plot. The planting is going to happen. I decided to hold up on this because of the wild hogs. If they had found a bunch of seed they would have made a wreck of the place, and eaten all the seed too.

A second buck walked up and watched the first buck. This one has blackish markings on his face.

Surprise, a third buck, larger and with a more interesting rack walked over close to the first buck. He was on the go.

He cut into the thicker woods and kept on going. Other deer came and went, mostly does and fawns and a couple of first year bucks.

And that’s the story of the buck movement this morning. There are tines and main beams to get longer and some new points to look forward to in the coming weeks. Hang with me and we’ll check them out.

