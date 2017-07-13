Bear Archery Renews Support For The Pope and Young Club

Sponsored by: The Pope & Young Club

The Pope and Young Club is very proud to announce that Bear Archery has renewed support for the Club through our Corporate Partner Program. As a founding member of the Pope and Young Club, Fred Bear was a staunch supporter of bowhunting and fair-chase ethics. Fred was a Senior Member and also a longtime board member of the Pope and Young Club. It is fitting that Bear Archery should have close ties to the Club Fred helped establish. Through his efforts with the Pope and Young Club, he and others helped establish the bowhunting seasons we all enjoy today. Bear Archery has continued Fred’s legacy with their strong commitment to wildlife conservation, the protection and defense of our bowhunting heritage and fair-chase ethics.

The Pope and Young Club Corporate Partners Program allows manufacturers the opportunity to partner with the Club to help protect and defend bowhunting, promote fair chase and increase engagement with North American conservation efforts. The Pope and Young Club has given over one million dollars to conservation programs across North America. These programs include Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry, National Wildlife Federation Howe Peak/Deadman Sheep Endowment Fund, Jack Creek Preserve Foundation, the Bitterroot Elk Project, Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, American Wildlife Conservation Partners, Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, Orion-The Hunters Institute, National Conservation Leadership Institute, National Bowhunter Education Foundation, U.S. Sportsmen’s Alliance, National Archery in the Schools Program, Raised At Full Draw Camps and a major partnership with Scholastic 3-D Archery.

“It’s an honor for Bear Archery to support a great, longstanding organization like the Pope and Young Club,” said Tyler Musgrave, Associate Product Manager at Bear Archery. “Their history and current efforts to encourage fair-chase and conservation, really helps strengthen the bowhunting industry and time spent in the wilderness.”

The Pope and Young Club’s focus on developing young bowhunters is evident in their support for programs such as National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP), National Bowhunter Education

Foundation (NBEF), Raised At Full Draw Bowhunting Camps and our partnership with Scholastic 3-D Archery (S3DA).

For more information on Bear Archery, go to: www.beararchery.com

The Pope and Young Club is a non-profit North American conservation and bowhunting organization dedicated to the promotion and protection of bowhunting by striving to increase awareness and appreciation of bowhunting foundations, principles and values. The Pope and Young Club is focused on Fair Chase hunting ethics that support the ethical pursuit of free ranging, wild game animals without unfair advantage while promoting the conservation of both habitat and wildlife. The Club also maintains the universally recognized repository of records and statistics on North American big game animals harvested with a bow and arrow.

Contact the Pope & Young Club office at:

www.pope-young.org or P.O. Box 548, Chatfield, MN 55923, Ph: 507.867.4144