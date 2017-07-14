Kyle And Jennifer Bowhunt “Kick It In Son.”

By

Video whitetail buck bowhunt.

Kyle and Jennifer watched this buck grow from 1 1/2 year old to a 5 1/2 year old 171″ trophy buck they called “Kick It In Son.” They bowhunted this buck and on the final hunt of the year Kyle saw him and made the shot. This episode demonstrates the significance of a late season food plot. The real world soybeans played a major role in the success of putting down this trophy year old buck. 

ENJOY 10 NEW BOWHUNTING VIDEOS EVERY DAY ON Bowhunting-Videos.com.

Kyle And Jennifer Bowhunt “Kick It In Son.” added by on
View all posts by Robert Hoague →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.