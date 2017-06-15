Zeiss Sports Optics Continues Support For The Pope and Young Club

Sponsored by: The Pope & Young Club

The Pope and Young Club is proud to announce the continued support of Zeiss Sports Optics through their Corporate Partner Program. Zeiss has continued their strong commitment to wildlife conservation, the protection and defense of our bowhunting heritage and fair chase ethics.

The Pope and Young Club’s Corporate Partner Program allows manufacturers the opportunity to partner with the Club to help protect and defend bowhunting, promote fair-chase and increase engagement with North American conservation efforts. The Pope and Young Club has given over one million dollars to conservation programs across North America. These programs include Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry, National Wildlife Federation Howe Peak/Deadman Sheep Endowment Fund, Jack Creek Preserve Foundation, the Bitterroot Elk Project, Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, American Wildlife Conservation Partners, Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, Orion-The Hunters Institute, National Conservation Leadership Institute, National Bowhunter Education Foundation, U.S. Sportsmen’s Alliance, National Archery in the Schools Program, Scholastic 3-D Archery and Raised At Full Draw Camps.

“We are very proud to support an organization that puts conservation at the top of their list,” said Joel Harris, Marketing / Communication Manager of Carl Zeiss Sports Optics. “We want to take every measure we can to support organizations like the Pope and Young Club who look to the future to protect our bowhunting heritage, habitat and wildlife for generations to come.”

The Pope and Young Club’s focus on developing young bowhunters is evident in their support for programs such as National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP), National Bowhunter Education Foundation (NBEF), Raised At Full Draw Bowhunting Camps and Scholastic 3-D Archery (S3DA).

“Zeiss Optics is a leader in sports optics and we are very thankful to have their continued support,” says Rick Mowery Communications and Marketing Manager for the Pope & Young Club. “We are very proud to be associated with companies like Carl Zeiss Sports Optics, who stand with us to support bowhunting, North American big-game and the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation.”

For more information on Zeiss Sports Optics, go to www.zeiss.com/us/sports-optics .

The Pope and Young Club is a non-profit North American conservation and bowhunting organization dedicated to the promotion and protection of bowhunting by striving to increase awareness and appreciation of bowhunting foundations, principles and values. The Pope and Young Club is focused on Fair Chase hunting ethics that support the ethical pursuit of free ranging, wild game animals without unfair advantage while promoting the conservation of both habitat and wildlife. The Club also maintains the universally recognized repository of records and statistics on North American big game animals harvested with a bow and arrow.

Contact the Pope & Young Club office at:

www.pope-young.org or P.O. Box 548, Chatfield, MN 55923, Ph: 507.867.4144