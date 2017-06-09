We Say Good-Bye to John ‘Maggie’ McGee

By

John “Maggie” McGee
(June 12, 1944 – June 4, 2017)

“Maggie was so much more than a popular Bowhunter Magazine columnist who entertained readers from 1978 until his retirement in 2011. He was a personal friend and fellow bowhunter who’d been blessed with the God-given ability to make the people around him smile, laugh, and feel better. His friendliness and self-deprecating humor were the trademark signature of his columns, hunting stories, books, and public appearances wherever bowhunters gathered. Most importantly, people related to him. I credit Maggie with helping make Bowhunter the most successful and popular archery publication in the history of our sport. In truth, Maggie’s presence and active involvement made a good magazine even better in much the same way he affected his loyal readers and fans by simply being himself — the real deal with a genuinely friendly smile and a mischievous twinkle in his eye.”

M.R. James, Bowhunter Founder/Editor Emeritus    

 

   

John “Maggie” McGee of Cold Spring, KY. Beloved husband of 33 years to Melaney McGee; loving father of Julie (Marvin) Beckham of Milford, OH, Sherry (Eric) Cook of Milford, OH and Jennifer (James) Groves of Loveland, OH; caring grandfather of Melissa (Jamie) Gilvin, John (Stephanie) Richardson, Matt (Meghin) Richardson, Erica (Trevor) Handermann, Jacob Cook, Thomas Groves and Ryan Groves; cherished great-grandfather of Jacey, Kyle, Kaiden, Kynlee, Eliott, Sophie, Piper, Paxton, Brynlee and Isaac; also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Mr. McGee passed away Sunday, June 4, 2017 at the age of 72. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Ruth McGee; a grandson, Shane Richardson; and a sister, Clara Ruth Spaeth.

Mr. McGee was a writer for Bowhunter magazine for 29 years and author of two books. He was an NRA Life Benefactor Member and belonged to Eastern Hills Rod & Gun Club. He also served a tool & die maker apprenticeship at RJ LeBlanc and retire from GE Evendale after 37 years.

Memorial service 7 PM Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Craver-Riggs Funeral Home, 529 Main Street, Milford, OH 45150, where friends received from 5 PM until the time of service.

Memorial donations may be directed to Anderson Hospice of Cincinnati, Inc., c/o Bethesda Foundation, Inc., PO Box 633597,

