Bomar Bowhunting: Sarah Gets A Double Grand Slam

By

VIDEO: Double Wild Turkey Grand Slam With The Bow By Sarah Bomar

Sarah is one Rio Grande gobbler short to have a Double Grand Slam this year, all on video. To try to make it happen Sarah and Josh Bomar go to Kansas for a late season bowhunt. BowmarBowhunting.com

  ,

Bomar Bowhunting: Sarah Gets A Double Grand Slam added by on
View all posts by Robert Hoague →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.