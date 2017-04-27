Turkey Hunt Becomes A Hog Hunt

My Wild Turkey Bowhnt Turns Into A Wild Boar Hunt

The cool front came through North Texas this week and I thought it would be perfect for an afternoon wild turkey hunt. On my 200-yard walk to my stand I noticed a MONSTER BOAR rooting under some Oak trees.

Slowly I set down my back pack and knocked a BLACK EAGLE ARROW. The wind was perfect, in my face. I used a huge oak tree as a shield as I got within 22 yards. Going to full draw with my BTX BOWTECH, I picked my spot and released. The hit was perfect! The huge boar went 50 yards and piled up in sight. I took some pictures and continued to my stand to turkey hunt.



Sitting in my stand, I called two Long Bearded toms within 40 yards and they hung up. I attempted every tactic I knew to try and make them commit, but they would not have it. Here is a picture of one of them that I took on my iPhone.



It was still early in the hunt and up to this point the action was good.

All of a sudden, I heard a grunt in the timber behind me. 15 hogs were coming to my location.

I picked a spotted 90 pounder that I knew would be good eating. I sent the GRIM REAPER on its way. The hit was lethal and I watched the hog piled up within 40 yards.



I decided to call it a day as I had a lot of butchering to do before night set in. Nothing tastes better than fresh wild hog back straps.

