Rated Red TV: Interviews Kurt Baumgartner On Waterproofing

By

Abby Casey Of Rated Red TV Interviews Kurt Baumgartner of ATSKO.

At the 2017 SHOT SHOW in Las Vegas Abby Casey of Rated Red TV interviewed Kurt Baumgartner of ATSKO Products and discussed water proofing products and techniques.  Click on the Video below.

Wet and cold are a thing of the past.
ATSKO products can be sprayed on any material to instantly make it waterproof, yet breathable. Use it on your camping gear, hunting gear, or even your leather boots.

Visit the website of ATSKO.

Visit Rated Red TV on YouTube.

  , , ,

Rated Red TV: Interviews Kurt Baumgartner On Waterproofing added by on
View all posts by Robert Hoague →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.