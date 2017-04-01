P&Y Club Debuts Online Auction at 30th Biennial Convention

Sponsored by: The Pope & Young Club

The Pope and Young Club is proud to announce that for the first time their popular Live Auction will be online. This will allow bowhunters who are unable to attend the 30th Biennial Convention to take advantage of the fantastic hunts offered on the Club’s auction. The proceeds from the Live Auction go to the Conservation, Education and Outreach Fund for the Club’s wildlife conservation, pro-bowhunting and outreach work.

After an exhaustive search the Club chose Online Hunting Auctions for the auction platform and long-time P&Y supporter, Peter Barela of Barela’s Alaskan Outfitters, stepped forward to sponsor the online auction for the Club.

“To me as a business man, it really is a no-brainer,” said Peter Barela. “You spend a little more to create more and then you go for it. This allows the Pope and Young Club to reach out to those who cannot be there for the auction. These people still want to achieve their bowhunting goals and this is a way for them to do that. Plus, through the Pope and Young Club, they are contributing to Conservation. I have learned that most people want to help and give in one capacity or another. It is in our nature to give and support those with common passions. So, I guess there are a few reasons why I am sponsoring the online auction; to support the Pope and Young Club, grow the Conservation, Education and Outreach Fund, encourage others to participate in the auction and help secure the ability of future generations to explore their desires to hunt and fish.”

The P&Y Club Live Auction has become a highlight of the Biennial Convention,” said Rick Mowery, Director of the Pope & Young Club’s Communications. “You can now take part online and help raise important funds for Club projects. These projects include the Conservation Fund, our Outreach/Education efforts and our Museum Program. A wide variety of guided bowhunts will be auctioned as well as few unique archery related items.”

The incredible hunts offered through the online auction include some of the most sought after bowhunting experiences in North America. You can check out the online auction at:

Pope & Young Club 30th Biennial Convention Live Auction

The Pope and Young Club is a non-profit North American conservation and bowhunting organization dedicated to the promotion and protection of our bowhunting heritage, hunting ethics and wildlife conservation. The Club also maintains the universally recognized repository for the records and statistics on North American big game animals harvested with a bow and arrow.

