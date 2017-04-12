ON VIDEO: 2017 Wild Turkey Bowhunt

Duck Or Come To Dinner With 'The Duck' When he stopped coming I watched the big longbeard's head and posture, weighing what he would do now. And I made my choice. It worked...

Calling All Gobblers! It's Opening Morning The Duck, (Don Beckwith) put his Range Finder on the Gobbler and got the yardage reading. We needed to get that Longbeard 40 yards closer.

Bowhunting Alberta Bears Watch this huge blonde bear lumber in to the stand. Kevin puts a perfect shot on him and he goes down just out of view.

I Take More 'Late Big Buck' Pictures Taking deer pictures of a particular deer is a challenge. It takes a consistent attitude of staying-in-the-game to make it pay off for ya.

VIDEO: George Winters Brushy Hill Wild Turkey Bowhunt George Winters is a master of Self-Video and does a top notch job in this video of his awesome 2017 bowhunt in south Texas for Rio Grande wild turkeys.

Matt Morrett: 10 Turkey Decoy Tips For Success Matt Morrett on How and Why do turkey decoys work? And 9 other great tips for you to make your turkey hunts more successful.

VIDEO: First Time Black Bear Bowhunter Successful On the first hunt of his first bowhunt for Canadian Black Bear our bowhunter uses his traditional bow to bag a big boar.

THE LATE BIG BUCK Middle Of March And Here Comes A Buck The Other Bucks Are All Looking At. Hmmmm. Long Black Hocks. Long Tan Tines. Nice

Turkey Hunter? Get $20 Gift Card From ScentBlocker Bring On The Thunder! The Thunder Chicken Turkey Vest from Robinson Outdoors

Fred Bear: The Lost Interview Bowhunting legend Fred Bear interviewed by Mike Avery at Fred's famous Grousehaven hunting camp.

DANGER: THE EHD VIRUS IS DEADLY TO DEER There is a new deer disease named EHD and it is bad news. Caused by a biting fly, deer can be disabled and killed in 24 hours.

WHAT IS THE WORLD FIELD ARCHERY COMPETITION This Video is an introduction to the worldwide sport of field archery and highlights from Ireland, the 2016 host of the World Archery Field Championships.

WATCH RICK PHILIPPI'S MONSTER BUCK BOWHUNT ON TV Watch Rick Philippi's successful bowhunt for his 2016 monster buck. It's on the Pursuit Channel, Click Here for the dates and times.

NEVER BRING A RACCOON TO A WILD BOAR FIGHT! Rick Philippi sends a game camera pic of a raccoon that misjudged the situation when a big wild boar came up.

TEEN A WORLD CHAMPION ARCHER Young Blaze Ruffing takes his passion and archery skills all around the world.

IF A BUCK STILL HAS ANTLERS NOW, IS HE STILL LOOKING FOR DOES? What are the bucks doing now? It's March 14 and here are pictures I took this morning and what this nice buck does just might surprise ya.

FIRST BUCK BY WISCONSIN LADY BOWHUNTER VIDEO: Eunice Zimbeck bowhunts the early season for bucks in central Wisconsin. Everything falls in place and Eunice arrows her first buck ever.

NEW: THE LIFT TRAIL CAMERA FROM EXODUS Built by trail camera veteran, bowhunters who built the perfect game camera ever, the LIFT, and sell direct so the customers save big and get the best.

COMPLETE PASS THRU ON CAPE BUFFALO Watch as this bowhunter arrows a big Cape Buffalo at 15-yards and gets a complete pass-through. In 25 seconds the large bull in on the ground.

WATCHING DEER: MARCH 8 A good morning in the deer woods. Broken Rack is back and a couple of larger, more mature bucks put some pressure on him.

Win $10,000 From Mangle Broadheads Mangle Broadheads offers Big Bucks. Win the big one and receive $10,000.00. Or win $500.00. As well as a Free Mangle Broadheads camouflage cap.

MIA ANSTINE, SHOW US YOUR TURKEY HUNT GEAR! What does veteran wild turkey caller and hunter Mia Anstine carry in her turkey hunting pack? In this video she rifles through her Turkey gear to show all of you.

GEAR ALERT: SOLAR CHARGED CAMP LANTERN What is a Solar-Charged Camping Lantern? An off-the-gird lighting source that gives great light without batteries. Perfect!

BUGS ARE ATTRACTED BY LIGHT, OR ARE THEY? Everyone Knows That Bugs Are Attracted To Light. But maybe that is not what's happening at all. Find out here...

'ARCHERS PARADOX' IN SLOW MOTION GET SMARTER: Destin from the Smarter Every Day Research Team brings his slow motion video to Byron Ferguson to see what cause the famous 'Archer's Paradox'

GEAR ALERT: HELIO PRESSURE SHOWER FOR CAMPING If you hunt from a remote camp you know all about how difficult and important it is to stay clean. HELIO is the answer for a portable shower with good pressure.

TAYLOR Veteran deerhunter Taylor came down with her dad Robbie Cramer for her first bowhunt. They had a dandy bowhunt.

WHEN DO BUCKS SHED THEIR ANTLERS? A Mystery Solved. And The First Buck To Shed An Antler And Get His Picture Taken!

INSIDE THE MIND OF TURKEY CALLER BILLY YARGUS Billy Yargus, NWTF World Champion turkey Caller, is on a turkey hunt and tells us what he does as the hunt comes down and the gobbler shows us why Billy did those things.

VIDEO: MID DAY CALLING: TIPS FROM BILLY YARGUS NWTF WORLD CHAMPION Turkey Caller Billy Yargus shares how he makes it happen in the turkey woods during Mid Day.

ATSKO HUNTING COMBO: SAVINGS PACK ATSKO offers you everything you need to make yourself less visible to game animals when you are hunting at a big savings.

LEARN HOW TO USE A MOUTH CALL FROM CHRIS PARRISH This Video has everything you need to know about calling turkeys with a mouth call. Chris Parish gives us this tutorial. Learn how to do it right.

ROCKET STOVE STARTS EASY: COOKS GREAT Demonstrated by YouTube's Farm Girl. This Rocket Stove stove is effortless to use, it's fast and easy to start and cooks great.

CHRIS PARISH: WHEN AND HOW TO CALL GOBBLERS Learn 'When' as well as 'How' to Turkey Call from 14x National Turkey Calling Champion Chris Parrish. Hear the sounds wild turkeys make and find out when to use them and how.

LETS WATCH SOME DEER: FEBRUARY 13 Bucks in this area usually keep their antlers until March. However, this morning I saw a buck who's antlers didn't look right.

LETS WATCH SOME DEER: On February 8 Today's deer sightings show us why getting in the woods after deer season and before the bucks shed their antlers is a good idea.

Don't Be Bugged By Bugs Soon those pesky mosquitoes and ticks will be back out. Get 'Bug Blocker for Ticks' and 'Bug Blocker for Mosquitoes' and run them off. From Robinson Outdoors.

Fred Bear On The History Of Bows Fred Bear had extensive knowledge of the history of the bow and archery and he shares it with us in this video segment. Very informative.

Finding Deer In Unexpected Places My first year out here where my only neighbors are whitetail deer, wild turkey and wild hogs showed me precisely what I knew about deer ... not much.

How To Erase Your Human Scent How do you address 'Surface Based Odors' -- Odors from your skin, your clothing, and your gear? It's easy, erase those odors...

Fred Bear: The Beginning Fred Bear was an innovator in the world of bowhunting and archery, as well as bow making and the inventing of new archery products.

VIDEO CLASSIC: Fred Bear Dangerous Game Bow Hunting! Fred Bear at his best, stealthily stalking into bow range in the wilds of Mozambique Africa for Cape Buffalo, Elephant, Trophy Kudu and more.

Bow Review: 2017 PSE Bruit Force Lite Dalton Vaughn of Better Outdoors gives a bow report on the 2017 PSE Brute Force Lite in this Bow Report.

Wild Bull Bowhunting Bow hunting for wild bulls can be tense. You never know what they will do. Our bowhunter sneaks up to 20 yards and hoping to get an arrow off on a big wild bull.

How To Preserve And Tan A Rattlesnake Skin This Video show you how to preserve and tan a Rattlesnake Skin, or any snake skin. Follow these easy steps.

Scouting For Wild hogs: Then Set Up Right What do you look for when you scout for wild hogs? And what do you need to know to set up so you can get in the hog action.

How To Kill, Skin and Cook RATTLESNAKE From a live rattlesnake to a campfire cooked meal. Rattlesnake is common fare for some. However, most don't have a clue about what to do with them.

Duck's Wild Boar Recovery Recoveries; Some Times It's Easy, Some Times It's Not! This time was textbook good. But The Duck's perfect shot helped.

Duck Back To The Woods I'm back from my trip to Colorado and reporting on the Duck's bowhunt. Just when he thought the hunt was over a bunch of wild hogs snuck in behind him.