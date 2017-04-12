ON VIDEO: 2017 Wild Turkey Bowhunt

By

On opening day of this year’s wild turkey season we videoed our hunts. I called and had first video duty and ‘The Duck” bowhunted. When a big Tom called in to the decoys both of us got the job done.

  , , , ,

ON VIDEO: 2017 Wild Turkey Bowhunt added by on
View all posts by Robert Hoague →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.