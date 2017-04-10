NEW: DST (Disruptive Shadow Technology) Camo from Slumberjack

Slumberjack (SJK), known for hunting, camping, and overland gear, is further cementing their leadership role in the hunting market with the launch of their proprietary DST (Disruptive Shadow Technology) camouflage. This cutting-edge camo pattern will be introduced on their first ever, new for fall 2017 apparel line.

Inspired by the shadows and negative spaces of natural foliage, Slumberjack’s DST blends sharp outlines with blurred, shadow-like shapes to effectively disrupt the human form at long range or in close quarters. By creating an illusion through depth of field and color adaptation, hunters will blend in with varied terrain for ultimate concealment.

“As an artist and designer I’ve always been intrigued by camouflage design. Even before my time in the Army I had started collecting various camouflage patterns from all over the world. Working for SJK, I was excited to get an opportunity to create a camouflage pattern of my own design from the ground up,” says Vince Mares, SJK design manager. “After an extensive exploration of various graphic-based patterns, I found that nature itself had the best solution with its shapes, colors and shadows. What I extracted from nature is not only effective but has great aesthetics. I am really proud of what we now call the Perception DST camouflage pattern and I am excited to use it on my next hunt.”

The new fall 2017 apparel line consists of four core pieces; a rain jacket and pants and a DriDown and synthetic jacket. Fully-featured and equipped with Perception DST camouflage, each piece is made with “quiet touch” fabrics and DWR finishes to keep hunters undetectable and dry in the field. Built to be packable, SJK’s apparel line fits easily into day or overnight packs.

For hunts where the forecast calls for rain, snow, or both, SJK offers the Windage jacket (MSRP $179.95) and pants (MSRP $149.95). A 3-layer waterproof / breathable laminate sheds rain and melting snow while allowing internal moisture to escape. Articulation in the elbows, knees and crotch provide outstanding mobility while PU coated #7 zippers keep wind and rain out. A relaxed, athletic cut is designed for comfort and layering in colder weather.

For cold weather hunts where weight and packability are crucial, the Incog (MSRP $139.95) down jacket is the perfect choice. Insulated with 600 fill-power DriDown insulation (ordinary down treated with a hydrophobic finish) in the body for enhanced performance in damp conditions and synthetic insulation in the shoulders for durability while wearing a pack, the Incog packs and layers easily while providing outstanding warm on the hunt.

Synthetic insulation is the way to go as they are impervious to wet weather, the Grit (MSRP $99.95) jacket is stuffed with 60 grams / square meter of SJK’s SlumberLoft-PRO synthetic insulation. Packable, warm, and ready to take the edge off cold days in the field, the Grit is made to take abuse and come back for more.

Check out the entire hunting/camping line at Slumberjack a division of Exxel Outdoors