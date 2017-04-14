Jen is Back

Looking back on some of my past stories, I couldn’t help but laugh at myself. I read through and almost cringe. I was such an amateur! But that’s the thing, everyone is an amateur when they first start at something. Nobody goes in knowing everything and is perfect in all that they do. Now, I’m not saying I am anything even close to perfect or a professional but I will say that I am so blessed that I get to lead the life I live.

So, I want to kind of start my writing over again. I want to include you all in more of my life and everything that encompasses it. From shooting bows with my kids, to calving season to chasing bull elk and mountain lions through the hills in the fall and winter. I want to tell you about the preparation we do for hunting season and even include our failures. As hunters, we know that it’s not all about pulling the trigger so I want to be able to show you a look into how we do things, right or wrong and how we get to that deep breath right before we shoot. I also want to throw in some uncensored gear reviews. Believe me, we hunt in some very rugged terrain in some absolutely absurd weather conditions so I am able to put a lot of stuff to the test.

I am so blessed to be able to guide with some of the best in Wyoming and while I feel like I have improved and grown by leaps and bounds with my hunting and guiding, I still have so far to go. I do believe that learning is half the fun though, I enjoy getting to guide and learn not only from the other guides but from the hunters that come on hunts. I don’t care how much you know about a topic, there’s still always something to learn and I truly enjoy just being able to be a sponge sometimes. I’m hoping to be able to teach someone a little something and hopefully learn something from you all as well.

I took a break from writing for a while. Writing has always been kind of a release for me and the past couple of years I have been so busy I haven’t been able to make myself sit down and write. I’ve missed it and I am so glad to finally feel like I am where I need to be in life to be able to really take the time to write again.



To start it off I will tell you a little about me. I am a guide and help run an outfitting business here in Wyoming called Great Plains Outfitters with my spouse Dirk Jenkins. I have two rambunctious children who are definitely little paybacks for the way I was when I was a kid. I also have two beautiful stepchildren who have turned into such gorgeous young ladies. We are one big outdoor family and we love to spend time with each other and doing anything that trips out trigger outdoors. We live and work on my family’s ranch on the Wyoming/Montana state line during the “off season.” We are gearing up now to start baiting bears and we are mid-way through calving season so stick around and read about our roller coaster ride called life.

Just for a teaser of what is coming up in the near future; my 2015 mountain lion, my 2016 whitetail and my 2015 antelope and mule deer.

