GEVIEW: Alpen Optics 20X60X80 Spotting Scope

What is the difference between 20 and 60 and 80 power? Jason Balazs tells you here.

Jason Balazs of OutdoorProductReview.com reports On The Alpen Optics #788 20x60x80 Spotting Scope.

Spotting scope users everywhere insist on high quality optics that always perform perfectly in all hunting and weather conditions. ALPEN Spotting Scopes are waterproof, dustproof, and shock-resistant. All ALPEN Spotting Scopes feature nitrogen filled, powerful lenses. This model comes standard with a padded, durable field carrying case and a portable 12” swivel-head tripod.

For more  outdoor product gear reviews from Jason Balazs go to outdoorproductreview.com.

