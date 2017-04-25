Gear Review From Bean Outdoors: Grim Reaper Broadheads

Bean Outdoors: We believe these are the best mechanical broadheads available! Grim Reaper Broadheads!

Grim Reaper Broadheads come in 100 and 125 grain models and are available for crossbows and compounds. Also, there is a choice in tip configurations, the Razor Cut has a cutting edge or the Razor Tip had bone busting design and deep penetrating power. These are available on our site for purchase at www.BeanOutdoors.com. If you have questions or need help feel free to call/text 336.564.2400 or email us at eric@beanoutdoors.com.

For more information on Grim Reaper Broadheads visit the website at www.grimreaperbroadheads.com.

