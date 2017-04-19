Fred Bear: The Song, By Ted Nugent

By

Guitar Rocker And Bowhunter Ted Nugent Performs His Tribute Song ‘Fred Bear’ Live At Walnut Creek Amphitheater in Raleigh, NC.

Ted Nugent (Lead Guitar & Vocals)
Derek St. Holmes (Guitar & Vocals)
Michael Lutz (Bass & Backing Vocals)
Benny Rappa (Drums & Backing Vocals)

