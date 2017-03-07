Win $10,000 From Mangle Broadheads

Mangle Broadheads Offers $10,000 Reward!!

Mangle Broadheads offers a $10,000.00 REWARD for a World Record Pope & Young animal. And also  $500.00 for Any Pope & Young big game animal. Details are on our website.

Plus; Each pack of Mangle Broadheads offers a FREE Mangle Broadheads Cap with the purchase of either the EXP or FIX broadheads.

Mangle Broadheads EXP is the most technologically advanced expandable broadhead. On impact, the point plunges into the animal. When the Expanders contact the animal’s hide the surgically sharp 420 stainless steel blades are instantly activated. The .040″ thick scalpel sharp blades bypass the hide and rib cage before opening and creating an extremely massive wound through the vital organs.

Then the aft section of the blades contacts the hide their 1 1/2″ cutting diameter creates a wound that can only be described as maximum carnage.

The broadhead’s frame is constructed of 7075-T6 Aircraft Grade Aluminum that is 1.5 times stronger than most other brands of broadheads on the market today that are using 6061 Aluminum. The extra strength of the 7075-T6 frame maximizes durability resulting in multiple kills. The blades are easy to replace. Mangle Broadheads states, “you will be able to get several years of carnage out of our broadheads. Our blades are sharpened to a .2 on the BSI index (.2  = new scalpel sharp) and are constructed of 420 Stainless Steel and hardened for extreme use.”

