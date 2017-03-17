WATCH RICK PHILIPPI’S MONSTER BUCK BOWHUNT ON TV

By

On Pursuit Channel: Rick Philippi Arrows A Monster Buck On Keith Warren’s TV Show ‘The HIGH road.”

The Texas Trophy Whitetails episode of The High Road With Keith Warren now features the awesome bowhunt by Rick Philippi at Texas Hidden Springs Ranch. It airs next week on the Pursuit Channel starting Monday, March 20th, 2017.

Please also find below all the dates and times this episode will be airing on the Pursuit Channel ( Central Time ):

  • DATE – TIME (Eastern) – On The Pursuit Channel
  • Monday March 20th – 2:00 PM
  • Wednesday March 22nd – 7:30 AM & 11 :00 PM
  • Thursday March 23rd – 8:00 PM

On YouTube.com: Here is the YouTube link to Rick Philippi’s eposode of The High Road With Keith Warren TV Show that is available for viewing now: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1uPjhGmvebA

  ,

WATCH RICK PHILIPPI’S MONSTER BUCK BOWHUNT ON TV added by on
View all posts by Robert Hoague →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.