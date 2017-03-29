VIDEO: George Winters Brushy Hill Wild Turkey Bowhunt

By

Bowhunter George Winters Is A Leader In Self-Video

George Winters is a master of Self-Video and does a top notch job in this video of his awesome 2017 bowhunt in south Texas for Rio Grande wild turkeys.

Come along as George Winters calls in and takes a really nice mature, longbeard Rio Grande gobbler with his Mathews bow while bowhunting with friends down in Brushy Hill, Texas. Click on the video picture below.

For more of George Winters Bowhunting Videos CLICK HERE.

  , ,

VIDEO: George Winters Brushy Hill Wild Turkey Bowhunt added by on
View all posts by Robert Hoague →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.