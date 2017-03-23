Turkey Hunter? Get $20 Gift Card From ScentBlocker

Get a FREE $20 ScentBlocker gift card when you purchase the Thunder Chicken Turkey Vest! Offers ends on 4/1/17.

The Thunder Chicken Turkey Vest. Now available from Robinson Outdoors/ScentBlocker. The Thunder Chicken Vest is the most well thought out and best desicned vest for wild turkey hunting. It has all the right stuff for wild turkey hunters.

Padded shoulder straps for all day comfort with d-ring gear loops for attaching gear to the straps. Back Padding is strategically placed for comfort and good ventilation and an Upper back mesh panel for increased breathability. Adjustable straps with strong YKK buckles. Chest strap.

Additional Features For Convenience and Safety…

Loop for hanging up your vest when it’s not in use. Stain resistant game bag for carrying out your gobbler.

A Blaze safety flag to fasten to your gobbler when you’re transporting it. Detachable contoured large seat cushion with combination foam cushion for ultimate sitting comfort. The Seat features a water resistant bottom and uses PVC gripping material so vest doesn’t slip around. Side mesh pockets and Inner pockets and an organizational panel are sized for turkey hunting gear.

Also…

  • 2 YKK buckle center front closure.
  • 2 box call pockets
  • 4 zippered slash pockets
  • 2 slate calls and striker pocket
  • 8 diaphragm pockets
  • 2 large fold-down table pockets with a variety of extra pockets within

More Features Designed For Turkey Hunting…

More Features Designed For Turkey Hunting…

Detachable contoured large seat cushion with combination foam cushion for ultimate comfort. Vest Seat features water resistant bottom with PVC gripping material. Side mesh pockets. Inner pockets and organizational panel.

$20 FREE: For more information on the $20 GIFT CARD , and to see this superior turkey vest go to your local hunting retailer or visit Robinson Outdoor Products ONLINE.

One Response to "Turkey Hunter? Get $20 Gift Card From ScentBlocker"

  1. Proline Bowstrings   2017/03/23 at 11:41 am

    Will definitely be taking up the thunder chicken turkey vest offer! The features of this things are so oriented toward turkey hunting you can’t be going wrong haha. You reallly sold that thing with the number of features you were able to list.

    Reply

