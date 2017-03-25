Take on Those Turkeys in Field & Stream Apparel and Gear

Cool morning temperatures paired with hot afternoon weather can make dressing for spring turkey hunting a bit difficult. That’s why Field & Stream® has stepped up to the challenge to help you focus your attention on gobblers, offering versatile apparel and gear options designed to keep hunters comfortable and concealed during fickle spring weather.
Field & Stream Men’s Every Hunt Turkey Vest
New for 2017, the Field
& Stream Men’s Every Hunt Turkey
Vest was designed with the turkey
hunter’s convenience in mind. Turkey
hunters don’t need to fumble for
calls, ammo and other essential
items, when in the field, and this new
turkey vest ensures they don’t have
to. Each essential item has a
designated pocket, so you’ll know
exactly where to reach when you
need it. Eight pockets offer specific
storage for friction calls, strikers,
shells, mouth calls, and a box call.
The vest also has a gamebag on
back so you can easily tote that
turkey to your truck.
Features:
Turkey hunting vest
Eight-pocket design
Two friction call holders and 3 striker holders inside left cargo pocket
Shell holders inside right cargo pocket
Field & Stream Men’s Every Hunt
Lightweight Camo Long Sleeve Shirt
Gamebag at back
Four mouth call mesh pockets
Field & Stream Men’s Every Hunt Lightweight Camo Long Sleeve Shirt
Just as its name implies, the Field
& Stream Men’s Every Hunt Lightweight Camo Long
Sleeve Shirt is a versatile option for warm-weather
hunting conditions. Designed for concealment and
comfort, this camo shirt not only keeps you hidden
from sight but from smell as well, thanks to
NoScent™ C3 technology, which hides your scent
with an antimicrobial finish. Plus, you’ll stay cool and
dry thanks to convertible sleeves, a ventilated cape
back and moisture-wicking technology.
Features:
Breathable camo hunting shirt
NoScent C3 Scent Control Technology conceals and contains odors
Scent control recharges upon air drying for lasting odor control
SmartWick™ technology absorbs moisture for quick evaporation to keep you cool and dry
Three-point cape back for better ventilation and mobility
Two chest pockets with hook and loop closures
Snap tabs to hold convertible sleeves in place
F&S heat transfer logo on left chest
Durable ripstop fabric
Fabric: 100% polyester ripstop, 100% polyester mesh
Field & Stream Men’s Lightweight Cargo Hunting Pants
For ultimate concealment and comfort pair the Every Hunt
Lightweight Men’s Camo Long Sleeve Shirt with Field & Stream
Men’s Lightweight Cargo Hunting Pants. The cargo pants
feature resilient ripstop fabric to stand up to the wear and tear
of the hunt. Seven pockets hold all of your essential gear, while
NoScent C3 technology uses its antimicrobial properties with
added Zeolite to capture scent and keep it from reaching the
keen nose of your prey. SmartWick technology wicks sweat
away from your skin, so you’ll always have that light, dry feeling.
The reinforced seat and articulated fit adds to its durability and
comfort.
Features:
F&S Men’s Lightweight
Cargo Hunting Pants
F&S Men’s Base Defense Midweight
Mock Base Layer Shirt
Men’s ripstop camo hunting pants
NoScent C3 Scent Control Technology conceals and
contains odors
Scent control recharges upon air drying for lasting odor
control
SmartWick technology responds to moisture by quickly
wicking sweat away from the skin
Field & Stream name heatseal on the right back pocket
with tech logos on the cargo pockets
Sturdy ripstop fabric is also breathable in the field
Reinforced seat for better performance in the long term
Side elastic waistband with belt loops for adjustable fit
Seven total pockets including two hand pockets, two
cargo pockets, one coin pocket, and two back pockets
Zippered fly
Articulated fit for better movement
Fabric: 100% polyester ripstop
Field & Stream Men’s Base Defense Midweight Mock Neck Base Layer Shirt
Field & Stream Men’s Base Defense Midweight Mock Neck Base
Layer Shirt provides that next-to-skin layer and
protection you desire in the field. Insulation and
moisture-wicking properties shield against the
elements for better performance and maximum
comfort. SmartWick absorbs sweat away from your
skin, while the flatlock seams prevent irritation and
chaffing. NoScent C3 technology conceals and
contains odors and the brushed 4-way stretch
jersey delivers thermal regulation and unrestricted
mobility. The extended back hem provides extra
coverage when you’re setting up for the sit.
Features:
Warm long sleeve base layer shirt
NoScent™ C3 Scent Control Technology conceals and contains odors
Scent control recharges upon air drying for lasting odor control
SmartWick™ technology quickly absorbs sweat away from the skin
Brushed fabric for comfort and thermal regulation
4-way stretch for easy movement
Thumbholes to keep sleeves stretched out
F&S Men’s Base
Base Layer Leggings
Flatlock seams prevent chaffing
Extended back hem for coverage
F&S heat transfer logo on left chest
Fabric: 84% polyester, 16% spandex
Field & Stream Men’s Base Defense Midweight Base Layer Leggings
For cool spring mornings, the Field & Stream Men’s
Base Defense Midweight Base Layer Leggings are a great
choice for layering. The leggings provide warmth, mobility and
protection while containing odors thanks to the NoScent C3
technology. SmartWick wicking technology draws moisture away
from your skin to keep you comfortable and dry, while the
flatlock seams prevent irritation. Designed with 4-way stretch
jersey, the Base Defense leggings provide ultimate mobility and
flexibility as you run and gun for those spring gobblers.
Features:
Warm base layer leggings
NoScent C3 Scent Control Technology conceals and
contains odors
Scent control recharges upon air drying for lasting odor control
SmartWick™ technology quickly absorbs sweat away from the skin
Brushed fabric for comfort and thermal regulation
4-way stretch for easy movement
Front fly opening
Flatlock seams prevent chaffing
F&S logo waistband
Fabric: 84% polyester, 16% spandex
Field & Stream Men’s Base Defense Lightweight Gloves
Turkeys have remarkable
eyesight that can catch the slightest
movement. That’s why it’s important that every
inch of your body is concealed, especially your
hands. The Field & Stream Men’s Base
Defense Lightweight Gloves not only conceal
your hands, but they protect them from the
elements, while ensuring they remain nimble.
The snug-fit gloves feature a silicone grip palm
FS-Men’s Woodsman Realtree Xtra
Waterproof Uninsulatedn Field Boots
to provide a good feel for your gun or bow. NoScent C3 Scent Control technology
conceals scent.
Features:
Lightweight hunting gloves
Snug fit
Silicone grip palm
NoScent C3 Scent Control Technology conceals and contains odors
Scent control recharges upon air drying for lasting odor control
Silicone printed touch text
Stretch cuffs
Fabric: 86% polyester, 14% spandex
Field & Stream Men’s Woodsman Realtree Xtra Waterproof Uninsulated Field Boots
The Field & Stream Men’s Woodsman Realtree Xtra
Waterproof Uninsulated Field Boots ensure your
feet are protected and comfortable while you’re
chasing longbeards. Designed with a long-lasting
leather and nylon canvas upper, this waterproof
boot feature Hydroproof ULTRA technology to
keep water out and your feet dry. The Agion®
antimicrobial linking keeps odors at bay, while
the rubber outsole protects you from abrasions
due to rough terrain.
Features:
Hydroproof ULTRA waterproof and breathable technology helps keep water
out so your feet stay dry
Agion antimicrobial lining treatment controls odor while enhancing comfort
Leather and nylon canvas upper for durability that lasts season to season
EVA sockliner footbed and midsole delivers support and plush comfort with
each step
Rugged rubber outsole maximizes traction while you take on the terrain