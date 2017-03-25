Take on Those Turkeys in Field & Stream Apparel and Gear

Cool morning temperatures paired with hot afternoon weather can make dressing for spring turkey hunting a bit difficult. That’s why Field & Stream® has stepped up to the challenge to help you focus your attention on gobblers, offering versatile apparel and gear options designed to keep hunters comfortable and concealed during fickle spring weather.

New for 2017, the Field

& Stream Men’s Every Hunt Turkey

Vest was designed with the turkey

hunter’s convenience in mind. Turkey

hunters don’t need to fumble for

calls, ammo and other essential

items, when in the field, and this new

turkey vest ensures they don’t have

to. Each essential item has a

designated pocket, so you’ll know

exactly where to reach when you

need it. Eight pockets offer specific

storage for friction calls, strikers,

shells, mouth calls, and a box call.

The vest also has a gamebag on

back so you can easily tote that

turkey to your truck.

Features:

Turkey hunting vest

Eight-pocket design

Two friction call holders and 3 striker holders inside left cargo pocket

Shell holders inside right cargo pocket

Field & Stream Men’s Every Hunt

Lightweight Camo Long Sleeve Shirt

Gamebag at back

Four mouth call mesh pockets

Just as its name implies, the Field

& Stream Men’s Every Hunt Lightweight Camo Long

Sleeve Shirt is a versatile option for warm-weather

hunting conditions. Designed for concealment and

comfort, this camo shirt not only keeps you hidden

from sight but from smell as well, thanks to

NoScent™ C3 technology, which hides your scent

with an antimicrobial finish. Plus, you’ll stay cool and

dry thanks to convertible sleeves, a ventilated cape

back and moisture-wicking technology.

Features:

Breathable camo hunting shirt

NoScent C3 Scent Control Technology conceals and contains odors

Scent control recharges upon air drying for lasting odor control

SmartWick™ technology absorbs moisture for quick evaporation to keep you cool and dry

Three-point cape back for better ventilation and mobility

Two chest pockets with hook and loop closures

Snap tabs to hold convertible sleeves in place

F&S heat transfer logo on left chest

Durable ripstop fabric

Fabric: 100% polyester ripstop, 100% polyester mesh

For ultimate concealment and comfort pair the Every Hunt

Lightweight Men’s Camo Long Sleeve Shirt with Field & Stream

Men’s Lightweight Cargo Hunting Pants. The cargo pants

feature resilient ripstop fabric to stand up to the wear and tear

of the hunt. Seven pockets hold all of your essential gear, while

NoScent C3 technology uses its antimicrobial properties with

added Zeolite to capture scent and keep it from reaching the

keen nose of your prey. SmartWick technology wicks sweat

away from your skin, so you’ll always have that light, dry feeling.

The reinforced seat and articulated fit adds to its durability and

comfort.

Features:

F&S Men’s Lightweight

Cargo Hunting Pants

F&S Men’s Base Defense Midweight

Mock Base Layer Shirt

Men’s ripstop camo hunting pants

NoScent C3 Scent Control Technology conceals and

contains odors

Scent control recharges upon air drying for lasting odor

control

SmartWick technology responds to moisture by quickly

wicking sweat away from the skin

Field & Stream name heatseal on the right back pocket

with tech logos on the cargo pockets

Sturdy ripstop fabric is also breathable in the field

Reinforced seat for better performance in the long term

Side elastic waistband with belt loops for adjustable fit

Seven total pockets including two hand pockets, two

cargo pockets, one coin pocket, and two back pockets

Zippered fly

Articulated fit for better movement

Fabric: 100% polyester ripstop

Field & Stream Men’s Base Defense Midweight Mock Neck Base

Layer Shirt provides that next-to-skin layer and

protection you desire in the field. Insulation and

moisture-wicking properties shield against the

elements for better performance and maximum

comfort. SmartWick absorbs sweat away from your

skin, while the flatlock seams prevent irritation and

chaffing. NoScent C3 technology conceals and

contains odors and the brushed 4-way stretch

jersey delivers thermal regulation and unrestricted

mobility. The extended back hem provides extra

coverage when you’re setting up for the sit.

Features:

Warm long sleeve base layer shirt

NoScent™ C3 Scent Control Technology conceals and contains odors

Scent control recharges upon air drying for lasting odor control

SmartWick™ technology quickly absorbs sweat away from the skin

Brushed fabric for comfort and thermal regulation

4-way stretch for easy movement

Thumbholes to keep sleeves stretched out

F&S Men’s Base

Base Layer Leggings

Flatlock seams prevent chaffing

Extended back hem for coverage

F&S heat transfer logo on left chest

Fabric: 84% polyester, 16% spandex

For cool spring mornings, the Field & Stream Men’s

Base Defense Midweight Base Layer Leggings are a great

choice for layering. The leggings provide warmth, mobility and

protection while containing odors thanks to the NoScent C3

technology. SmartWick wicking technology draws moisture away

from your skin to keep you comfortable and dry, while the

flatlock seams prevent irritation. Designed with 4-way stretch

jersey, the Base Defense leggings provide ultimate mobility and

flexibility as you run and gun for those spring gobblers.

Features:

Warm base layer leggings

NoScent C3 Scent Control Technology conceals and

contains odors

Scent control recharges upon air drying for lasting odor control

SmartWick™ technology quickly absorbs sweat away from the skin

Brushed fabric for comfort and thermal regulation

4-way stretch for easy movement

Front fly opening

Flatlock seams prevent chaffing

F&S logo waistband

Fabric: 84% polyester, 16% spandex

Turkeys have remarkable

eyesight that can catch the slightest

movement. That’s why it’s important that every

inch of your body is concealed, especially your

hands. The Field & Stream Men’s Base

Defense Lightweight Gloves not only conceal

your hands, but they protect them from the

elements, while ensuring they remain nimble.

The snug-fit gloves feature a silicone grip palm

FS-Men’s Woodsman Realtree Xtra

Waterproof Uninsulatedn Field Boots

to provide a good feel for your gun or bow. NoScent C3 Scent Control technology

conceals scent.

Features:

Lightweight hunting gloves

Snug fit

Silicone grip palm

NoScent C3 Scent Control Technology conceals and contains odors

Scent control recharges upon air drying for lasting odor control

Silicone printed touch text

Stretch cuffs

Fabric: 86% polyester, 14% spandex

The Field & Stream Men’s Woodsman Realtree Xtra

Waterproof Uninsulated Field Boots ensure your

feet are protected and comfortable while you’re

chasing longbeards. Designed with a long-lasting

leather and nylon canvas upper, this waterproof

boot feature Hydroproof ULTRA technology to

keep water out and your feet dry. The Agion®

antimicrobial linking keeps odors at bay, while

the rubber outsole protects you from abrasions

due to rough terrain.

Features:

Hydroproof ULTRA waterproof and breathable technology helps keep water

out so your feet stay dry

Agion antimicrobial lining treatment controls odor while enhancing comfort

Leather and nylon canvas upper for durability that lasts season to season

EVA sockliner footbed and midsole delivers support and plush comfort with

each step

Rugged rubber outsole maximizes traction while you take on the terrain