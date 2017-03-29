Spring Time is Prime Jerky Making Time

Spring is a great time to go through the freezer to clear out older harvests and turn them into some great, healthy snacks like jerky or sausage. Whether you have an abundance of ducks or geese, fish or game meat, Hi Mountain Seasonings has a jerky & seasoning kit to turn that aging meat into healthy, mouthwatering treats. Don’t let any of your harvests go to waste; simply turn them into jerky or sausage for easy to grab-and-go summer snacks. Each Hi Mountain Seasonings sausage kit, jerky cure & seasoning kit and snackin’ stick kit comes with everything you need: seasonings, cure and casings. All can readily be made in the convenience of an oven, smoker or dehydrator, and it is a fun project for the whole family. With 21 different Jerky Cure & Seasoning Kits, 14 Snackin’ Stick kits and 12 Sausage Making kits, finding a Hi Mountain Seasoning kit won’t be a problem, but narrowing down the selection might be. This spring clean out the freezer and make some delicious, healthy, palate- pleasing treats for the entire family. Jerky Cure & Seasoning Kits season up to 10 pounds of ground meat or 15 lbs. of whole muscle meat and retails for $7.99. Snackin’ Sticks season 20 lbs. of meat and retail for $21.99. The Sausage kits each season 30 lbs. of meat, with the exception of the Bratwurst kit that seasons 24 lbs., the Salami kit that seasons 18 lbs. and the Hot Dog kit that seasons 23 lbs. All sausage kits retail for $20.99 with the exception of the Hot Dog kit, which retails for $19.99. Hi Mountain’s entire line of products, cooking tips, instructional videos, and recipes are also available at www.himtnjerky.com. Hi Mountain products also can be found at high-end sporting-goods stores, farm-and-ranch stores and many local grocery stores. Located in the heart of Wyoming, Hi Mountain Seasonings was founded in 1991. It is the premier manufacturer of kits for homemade jerky and sausage. Hi Mountain Seasonings has successfully captured distinct, traditional Western flavors in its jerky cure & seasonings, Western-style seasonings, bacon cures and other products that make up the unique line of gourmet Western seasonings. For additional information, write: Hi Mountain Seasonings, 1000 College View Drive, Riverton, WY 82501; call toll-free 1-800-829-2285; or visit us at www.himtnjerky.com.