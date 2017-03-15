SCOTT Releases Unleashes the Echo

SCOTT Releases, the industry leader in release aid technology, has tapped into its 35-year legacy to match experience with innovation and create the Echo™ index finger release.

The focal point of the Echo is the new Hyper Jaw™ technology, resulting in a never-before-seen release head configuration. The independent jaws operate in perfect synchronization with one another, removing any lateral torque produced by inconsistencies in shooting form.

The truly unique function of the Hyper Jaw comes from the asymmetrical design, which delivers unmatched efficiency in the jaw opening response, greatly helping shooters seize the moment when a fleeting shot presents itself. In addition, the curved trigger design of the Echo provides a distinct feel and increased finger placement options, while ergonomic “grip ridges” promote consistent finger placement during every shot.

True to SCOTT Archery form, the Echo is loaded with top-of-the-line features, including the Roller Trigger System™ (RTS), which provides silky-smooth trigger action with full customization for a wide range of fine adjustment options. The Echo utilizes Scott’s proven N.C.S. connection system, that reduces torque while providing exceptional adjustment. Available in black/black and brown/Realtree Xtra.

SCOTT’s experience meets innovation to create the all-new Hyper Jaw™.

Echo Release Highlights:

Patent-pending design

Independent jaws eliminate torque

Off-center design delivers high-efficiency opening response

Roller Trigger System (RTS) creates smooth, adjustable trigger action

Independent trigger travel and tension adjustments

Curved trigger design provides a distinct feel and increased finger placement options

Ergonomic grip ridges promote the same finger placement every shot

MSRP: $119.99

