Redneck Soft Side Deluxe 6X6 360 Hunting Blind : The Ultimate in Stealth and Concealment

The Redneck Soft Side Deluxe 6X6 360 Hunting Blind Allows you to go Unnoticed When it Counts

Designed along similar lines as the wildly popular 360 Series Fiberglass Blinds, Redneck is pleased to introduce the new 6X6 Soft Side Deluxe 360 Series, available with camo or ghillie covers.

With their spacious 6-foot by 6-foot interior, there’s plenty of room for up to three adults or two adults and two children to hunt comfortably in the Soft Side 360 Series. These blinds sport a heavy-duty, double-stitched, 600 denier flame-retardant camouflage cover, with a double-zipper design allowing the windows to be opened to any configuration for maximum visibility while maintaining the highest level of concealment. They also feature a heavy-duty, black powder-coated steel frame built with the same high quality as the Redneck fiberglass blind stand. The new Deluxe series camo model includes strategically placed brush in straps and the Deluxe Ghille model includes 30 percent more ghille yarn.

The Soft Side Series has been strategically designed in an octagonal shape to allow for the placement of four, 10-inch wide X 46-inch high vertical windows and three, 30-inch wide X 14-inch high horizontal windows. The 77-inch high ceiling gives hunters plenty of room to stand and shoot a bow, while the crossbar located directly below each horizontal window makes a perfect gun rest when combined with the Redneck Window Gun Rest Bag. In addition, the highly functional Redneck Blind Gear Console can be mounted inside to store gear, snacks and drinks.

With an open floor, these blinds can be used on the ground or mounted to Redneck’s new 6-foot heavy-duty blind stand. For the ultimate in stealth and concealment, give yourself the Redneck Advantage with the 6X6 Soft Side Blind.

FEATURES:

Dimensions: 6-ft long X 6-ft wide X 6-ft, 5-in high

Weight: 121-ponds with ghillie and 99 pounds with Camo

Windows: (4) 10” X 46” / (3) 14” X 30” / (1) 10” X 18”

Door: 32” wide X 64” tall. Will open wide enough after unzipped to allow a 36-inch wide wheelchair through.

MSRP: Deluxe Camo Model $499.99 and Deluxe Ghille Model $599.99

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES:

Sliding, see-through camo mesh curtain

Bow hanger and a gun rest

Two 24” heavy rebar anchoring stakes.

OPTIONAL ACCESSORIES:

Window-Mounted Gun Rest Bag – MSRP: $24.99

Gear Console – MSRP: $69.99

Camera mount – MSRP: $24.99

Puzzle cut foam floor – MSRP: $49.99

For more information about the complete lineup from Redneck Blinds, call 877.523.9986, visit www.redneckblinds.com

About Redneck Outdoor Products:

Redneck Hunting Blinds are engineered in Lamar, Missouri, by the dedicated staff of Redneck Outdoor Products, LLC. Redneck’s entire team of professionals has one common goal in mind when building a hunting blind: Quality that leads to customer satisfaction. If it has the Redneck Outdoor Products name on it, it will be the best. Redneck Blinds is a division of Redneck Outdoor Products, LLC.