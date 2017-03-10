NEW: THE LIFT TRAIL CAMERA FROM EXODUS

The LIFT is a 12MP, no-glow Trail Camera from EXODUS designed to perform under the toughest conditions. To contact EXODUS at anytime, day or night you can text the word “Call” to 330-400-3034 and they will call you back promptly.

Exodus Co-Founders Matt Kline and Chad Sylvester told us, “Because of the big woods and back country style of our hunting, we designed The LIFT trail camera to stand up to the test of time and have backed it with our 5 year fully covered manufacturer’s warranty and 50% off theft/damage replacement policy.”

“Honestly, we built this camera because we got tired of waiting on somebody else to, and we set out to match our product quality with the highest level of Customer Service in the industry. From day one, we wanted to build a better alternative for folks who use trail cameras as tools instead of toys. We really believe that The Lift stands up to that challenge.”

“Here at Exodus we deliver straight from our warehouse to your door. That instantly saves you over 50% on every LIFT Trail Camera you buy. We build best-in-class Trail Cameras and sell them at half the cost of other companies.”

FEATURING:

  • 60′ No-glow flash range.
  • Aluminum Alloy Reinforced Shell W/Durable All-Weather Finish Coat.
  • 20,000+ Images Expected From 8 AA Lithium Batteries.
  • 1/2.3″ CMOS Sensor W/Advanced Color Optimization
  • 2.5″ LCD Color View Screen
  • .9 Second Trigger Speed – 50′ Detection Distance
  • 4 Camera Modes: Image / Video / Time Lapse / Hybrid (Photo and Video)
  • 2 MP / 5MP / 8MP / 12MP (Interpolated) Photo Resolutions
  • 1-9 Photo Burst Mode
  • Fully Customizable Photo Delay 1-600 Seconds
  • 720P/30FPS and 1080P/15FPS Video Settings With Sound
  • Customizable Video Length 1-90 Seconds
  • Customizable Operating Hours
  • Geo-taggable Photos For Precise Photo Organization
  • Cable Lockable, Lockable SD Card Door, and Password Protected.
  • Backed By The Exodus 5 Year “NO BS” Warranty, and 50% Off Theft and Damage Replacement Policy.

More Information On The EXODUS Website https://exodusoutdoorgear.com. To contact Exodus at anytime, day or night you can text the word “Call” to 330-400-3034 and you will a call promptly.

