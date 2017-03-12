New Standard In Shootability: The 2017 ELITE Option Series™

A bow featuring the pinnacle of feel, form and function.

For 2017, ELITE Archery has built upon the belief that your bow should feel as great as it looks-without sacrificing any performance. The result is the Option Series™, built around the basic principle that your bow must always perform as well as you do, especially under less than ideal conditions.

From the axles to the grip-and everything in between-each of the two bows in the Option Series allows shootability to take on a new shape while continuing to utilize the industry-leading technologies Elite has become known for. The 32-inch axle-to-axle Option 6 and Option 7 deliver speed and precision with a newly engineered design that maximizes performance from each bows respective 6 or 7-inch brace heights. Utilizing a 7075 T6 skeletonized riser with dual Riser Cages the Option series features a 65% greater strength-to-weight ratio than previous models in a 4.3lb package. The new LTR (Linear Tunable Roller Guard™) roller guard provides the finest tune an ELITE has ever seen. Delivering blistering speeds of up to 342 fps I.B.O. the Option Series continues ELITE’s tradition of a stable shooting platform with performance, forgiveness and style.

The Linear Tunable Roller Guard gives users the ability to adjust lateral tension to the cables making precision tuning a snap while delivering a noticeably smoother draw cycle and the ability to dial in your fletching clearance. A newly designed PALS (Perfect Alignment Limb System) limb pockets create unmatched limb support for ELITE’s first double-laminated split limb offering to deliver more speed while reducing noise and vibration. A redesigned lower riser cage, coupled with the proven upper Riser Cage, reduce overall weight while increasing stiffness in key high-stress areas.

In addition, a new-for-2017 Pro Grip reduces pressure points and hand torque through a proven V-Grip side cut, creating a neutral position, which leads to greatly improved consistency and shot after shot accuracy on the line or in the field. The ELITE Option Series is available is the widest variety of camo colors and camo patterns on the market including, Ninja black, Realtree® Xtra®, Realtree® Max-1®, Realtree® AP® Snow, KUIU® Vias®, KUIU® Verde®, Mossy Oak® Break-Up Country® and Mossy Oak® and Mossy Oak® Mountain Country® as well as ELITE’s exclusive Rhinodize armor. This exclusive coating offers unprecedented durability, scratch deterrence and chip resistance in 12 colors including: Sunset Pink, Surge Red, Serious Pink, Vette Yellow, Purple Rain, Famous Pink, Crimson Red, Cobalt Blue, Canyon Orange, Timberwolf Gray, Trendy Teal and Pine Green.

Option 6

The Option 6™ marks a true milestone for Elite, featuring double-laminated split limbs that deliver speed and precision with a newly engineered design. Sporting Dual Riser Cages and a 6-inch brace height, the Option 6 is the pinnacle of speed and shootability. Push farther. Join the movement.

Specifications:

Axle-to-Axle Length: 32 inches

Brace Height: 6 inches

Weight: 4.3 pounds

Peak Weights: 50, 60, 65, 70 and 80 pounds

Draw Length: 26-30 inches (half-inch increments)

IBO Speed Rating: 342 fps

Option 6 MSRP: $1,299.99

Option 7

Recognizing that one size doesn’t fit all, the Option 7™ offers a bow with forgiveness, speed and style- with a new look. Double-laminated split limbs, enhanced materials and innovative engineering converge to create a bow that’s as enjoyable to shoot as it is reliable. Demand better. Join the movement.

Option 7 MSRP: $1,299.99

ABOUT ELITE ARCHERY

Established in 2006, Elite Archery is a high-end compound bow company based in Henrietta, New York. Elite’s line of compound bows consist of two-track binary cams with the efficiency that’s to be expected from a high-energy cam system, but with the smoothest draw cycle available. For more information, visit EliteArchery.com, like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/EliteArchery or follow us on Twitter at Twitter.com/Elite_Archery.