NEVER BRING A RACCOON TO A WILD BOAR FIGHT!

One thing I’ve observed about raccoons, and I’ve seen hundreds of them over the years, is that they can be cocky and aggressive around other wild animals.

 
Normally, when a wild hog or a group of wild hogs comes up where some other animals are, those animals scatter and hide. But a raccoon is an animal that, in my opinion  shows no fear, and subsequently the wild hogs allow them to hang around.

Yesterday my hunting buddy Rick Philippi emailed me a game camera picture taken where he hunts. It’s a raccoon that unfortunately misjudged the situation when a big wild boar came up. 

