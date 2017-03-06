MIA ANSTINE, SHOW US YOUR TURKEY HUNT GEAR!

Mia Anstine Shows Us What She Carries With Her To Hunt Wild Turkeys

What does veteran wild turkey caller and hunter Mia Anstine carry in her turkey hunting pack? In this video she rifles through her Turkey gear to show all of you.

Some Items Are: Decoys, lucky feather, lined gloves, mouth calls, mesh facemask and gloves, range finder, emergency paper, chalk, sandpaper, conditioning pads, locator calls, shotgun shells, hand warmers, balaclava, pot calls, strikers, multi-tool, box call and gobbler.

Learn more – www.MiaAnstine.com

