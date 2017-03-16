Lakewood’s Bowfile Case Rolling On

Lakewood Products, a Division of Midwest Textile Manufacturing Corporation and the leader in shooting, hunting, and fishing protective cases, has introduced a new and even more convenient Bowfile case. The Bowfile case is the ever popular and unique top-loading drop in bow case that allows for easy loading of your bow into the case, loaded with arrows, ready to hunt. The Bowfile is a no non-sense case that will eliminate fumbling in the dark, to attach your needed quiver and arrows to the bow. With a Bowfile, just take the bow out and head to your stand.

Lakewood Products now offers a new Wheel Kit installed from the factory, or the Wheel Kit can be ordered to retrofit your current Bowfile case. The Bowfile continues being the “Soft-Sided Hard Case”, still strong and tough, but just a little easier to transport to your vehicle or through an airport. The Wheel Kit fits the single 41” & 45” cases as well as the 41” double Bowfile. Only a few tools are needed to install the Wheel Kit; a Phillips screwdriver, drill, lighter, Loctite and in approximately 30 minutes time your Bowfile literally guides. The wheel kit is only an additional $39.99 installed on a new Bowfile from the factory. Retrofitting your personal Bowfile cases at home is only $29.99 for the Wheel Kit.

This Back-of-the-Truck bow case offers better protection than a soft case and allows for easier bow access in a crowded truck than a soft case or other hard cases. Lakewood Bowfile cases are tough and are warranted for life, including the zippers. All Lakewood cases are made of tough ballistic nylon/poly fabric on the outside with foam lined interior to protect your precious cargo. The new Wheeled Bowfile cases are TSA and the airline approved for save air travel protection.

The all new Lakewood Bowfile Wheeled cases, as with all Lakewood Products are proudly made in the USA. For more information on the Bowfile case with installed Wheel Kits or on any fine protection cases from Lakewood Products, visit their website, www.lakewoodproducts.com or follow them on Facebook.