Hunting the Dark Continent

HUNTING THE DARK CONTINENT 
 

 

There has never been a better time than right now to Hunt SOUTH AFRICA!!!

South Africa offers some of the most spectacular sights you will ever see on a destination hunt. Our partner Safari is off the charts with quality animals, great lodging, incredible services, wonderful food, and a friendly atmosphere. We offer All-Inclusive packages or you can hunt off of the price list choosing your animals as you go. Either way our location in the Limpopo Province will provide you with your safari of a lifetime.

The available dates are as follows:

May 1 to November 1

 

 

Message Matt at matt@journeyhunts.com
or call him at 970-986-0730 to reserve your spot.

 

 

 
Put together your group of 4 hunters plus yourself to go on Safari in South Africa and we will waive your daily fees on this safari..  A $1000 deposit is all it takes to get your Safari started.  
 

