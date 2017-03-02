GEAR ALERT: HELIO PRESSURE SHOWER FOR CAMPING

If you set up a remote camp for your hunts and hunt for any time you know all about how difficult and important it is to stay clean. And if you, like me, have ever used a gravity camp shower you know all about washing with dismal water pressure. If you backpack to get to your hunting camp this is the product for you.

The Helio™ Pressure Shower is a technological improvement to the gravity type. The Helio™ rests on the ground and delivers the pressure you need to have a good shower, wash your hair, do the dishes, or rinse off gear.

The unit has a Foot Pump that pumps up quickly from foot pressure. For warm water simply set the Helio in the sun for a couple of hours before you shower or heat some water and pour it in the Helio.2.9 gallon capacity. It has a 7 foot hose with a shower head and it holds enough water for a 5-7 minute shower. This high quality innovative portable shower is engineered to last, just like all NEMO Outdoor Equipment. Helio is a portable shower that is very portable and easy to transport. It’s capable of many more outdoor uses.

