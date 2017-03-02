Full Metal Jacket Arrows: A More Lethal Option

FMJ arrows are field proven to provide higher retained velocity, more pass-through shots, heavier blood-trails and quicker kills.  Field reports are compelling with hunters reporting higher and faster recovery rates.  Easton has expanded the FMJ line of high-penetration hunting arrows with the 6mm Full Metal Jacket.  The 6mm FMJ shafts are constructed of a base carbon-core shaft that is wrapped with a 7075 alloy metal jacket. The reduced diameter shaft provides more penetration and accuracy than a standard carbon arrow by adding the kinetic energy and the precision straightness afforded by a metal jacket overlay. At $79.99 MSRP per half-dozen, the 6MM is priced where a lot of regular carbon arrows are sold and puts the world’s most advanced hunting shaft within reach of even more bowhunters.  And for a limited time in 2017, Easton’s Utah factory will produce the 6MM FMJ in the retro Autumn Orange finish. 

Expanded line makes FMJ arrows available to more bowhunters than ever before.

With the addition of the 6MM, the total offering of FMJ is now six models including: 4MM, 5MM, 6MM, Dangerous Game, FMJ Crossbow, and FMJ Bowfishing.  The 6MM is available in three spine sizes: 470, 390 and 320.

 

