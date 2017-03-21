Fred Bear: The Lost Interview

Veteran outdoor broadcaster Mike Avery talks with archery legend Fred Bear in at Fred’s Grousehaven hunting camp.

This conversation was filmed in 1985, three years before Fred passed away. Avery thought he had lost the tape, but found it in a box headed for the trash. This video is copyrighted and must be used in it’s entirety with appropriate credit to Mike Avery and Avery Outdoor Outdoor Enterprises, LLC. Special thanks to Avery’s mentor, Pete Jonas, who videotaped the interview.

