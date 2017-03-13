FIRST BUCK BY WISCONSIN LADY BOWHUNTER

A Bowhunt To Remember By Wisconsin Lady Bowhunter

Eunice Zimbeck, with her husband Frank on video, bowhunts the early season for bucks in central Wisconsin. Everything falls in place and Eunice arrows her first buck ever. Click on the picture below.

