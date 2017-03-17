FeraDyne Outdoors Acquires Eastman Outdoors

Carbon Express is an industry leader in premium performance carbon arrows, crossbow bolts and crossbows in addition to a robust offering of archery components and accessories. Gorilla Gear provides performance-optimizing tree stand safety harnesses and accessories including a new line of brush clearing tools. Eastman Outdoors offers consumers game-processing and preparation products, as well as niche outdoor cooking equipment.

“With the Eastman Outdoors acquisition, we are further executing our strategy of providing archers the most complete line of complementary, market-leading brands and products within their perspective categories,” said Todd Seyfert, CEO of FeraDyne. “This addition will allow FeraDyne Outdoors to expand upon our commitment of offering the best new and innovative products, backed with exceptional levels of customer service, distribution scale, and sales and marketing expertise.

“We are very excited to welcome all Eastman Outdoors, Carbon Express and Gorilla Gear employees and products to the FeraDyne family,” added Seyfert.

About FeraDyne Outdoors

FeraDyne Outdoors is the manufacturer of the leading brands of Apple Archery®, BLOCK® targets, Black Hole™ targets, GlenDel® targets, Hurricane™ bag targets, IQ® Bowsights, Muzzy® broadhead and bowfishing products, Nockturnal® lighted nocks, Rage® broadheads, Rocky Mountain® broadheads, SURE-LOC® archery products, S4Gear™, Shooter™ 3D targets, TRU-FIRE® release aids and X-PRESS® bow presses. FeraDyne Outdoors is engineering the evolution of lethal technology across all bowhunting categories. The company is headquartered at 101 Main St, Superior, WI 54880. For more information please visit www.feradyne.com or call 866-387-9307.