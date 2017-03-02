Cooking with SusieQ: Venison and Low Carb Alfredo Sauce with Spaghetti Squash

Spaghetti Squash Ingredients:

  • 1 spaghetti squash
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • salt and pepper.

 

Directions:  

Preheat oven to 400° Wash your spaghetti squash in cool water then dry with towel.  I recommend making sure you have a really good sharp knife. Next cut off of each end and split down the middle lengthwise.  With your two halves use a spoon and scoop out all the seeds. Add one tablespoon of olive oil to each half with salt and pepper as desired.  Rub the olive oil, salt and pepper into the inside of each half. If you haven’t sprayed your roasting pan now is a good time.  Place each squash half inside half down in your roasting pan and cover with aluminum foil. Ready for the oven, bake for 45 minutes 400°.

After baking, take out of oven and let cool enough for you to be able to hold and scape noodles out of each half.  If you have too many noodles you can freeze them for up to six months according to research.  I haven’t tried it yet.

Ground Venison

  • 1 lb ground venison

Directions:

Brown 1 lb ground venison, drain and put aside until later.

 

Low Carb Alfredo Sauce Ingredients: 

  • 1 oz butter
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 3/4 cup Parmesan (I prefer shredded but you can use grated)

 

Directions:

Melt butter in saucepan, add heavy cream, salt and pepper to taste. Bring to a boil then simmer for five minutes.  Add Parmesan a  little at a time stirring to mix well.  After all Parmesan is mixed in well I add my ground Venison to my Alfredo Sauce.  Note: Next time I cook this I am going to double the Alfredo Sauce recipe.  It needed a bit more for the pound of ground venison.  It was so good with extra grated Parmesan sprinkled on top. 

 

One Spaghetti Squash

 

 

Spaghetti squash washed with both ends cut off and cut in half lengthwise.

 

With a spoon clean out inside of all the seeds. After all seeds are out… add one tablespoon olive oil with desires amount of salt and pepper.

 

Spray your roasting pan, place your spaghetti squash inside down and cover with aluminum foil. Place in oven and bake for 45 minutes 400°.

 

Brown ground venison while squash is baking then drain and set aside until ready for next step.

 

Spaghetti squash baked and ready to cool off.

 

After squash is cooled, use a fork to pull the noodles from the insides. I was really surprised at the amount of noodles you get. 

 

Starting on my low carb alfredo sauce now… melted butter, added one cup of heavy cream and waited for it to come to a boil now simmering for five minutes.

 

After it simmers for five minutes, add 3/4 cup Parmesan cheese a little at a time to get it all mixed in good as you stir. I prefer shredded but you can use grated.

 

My Low Carb Alfredo Sauce is done so I added it to the cooked ground venison that had been waiting to be used.

 

Sprinkle some grated Parmesan  on top and grab your fork. This recipe combined two separate recipes with cooked ground venison that I decided to put together and it turned out great.  I hope you will enjoy it as much as I have.

 

For more great recipes go to: Cooking With SusieQ

 

 

