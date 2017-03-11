Cooking with SusieQ: Tree Branch Jerky

By

Tree Branch Jerky

 

Tree Branch Jerky Recipe submitted by Chops Perry

 

Tree Branch Jerky Ingredients:

3 pounds venison
2 tablespoons Liquid Smoke
1/4 cup soy sauce
1 tablespoon Tabasco sauce
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
3 tablespoon brown sugar
1 tablespoon Grey Poupon DiJon Mustard
1 tablespoon black pepper
1 tablespoon Old Bay Seasoning
1/2 teasponn garlic powder
2 tsp Salt

Tree Branch Jerky Directions:

Mix all the ingredients, except the venison, into a container and blend well.
Add venison to the marinade, and coat thoroughly, by hand kneading approximately 5-10 minutes in a large bowl.
Remove venison from marinade (drain, but don’t rinse).
Place venison in between 2 sheets of wax paper and roll out 1/4″ slabs of jerky.
Cut rolled jerky into thick strips.
Place jerky into dehydrator and let dry for 8-10 hours until cured.

Enjoy,
Chops Perry

Find more great recipes at Cooking With SusieQ.

  , ,

Cooking with SusieQ: Tree Branch Jerky added by on
View all posts by Sue Burch →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.