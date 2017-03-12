Cooking with SusieQ: Tad’s 7 Ingredient Jerky

By

Tad's 7 Ingredient Jerky

 

Tad’s 7 Ingredient Jerky Recipe submitted by Tad

 

Tad’s 7 Ingredient Jerky Ingredients:

Your choice of meat
1 cup soy sauce
1 cup water
1/2 cup molasses
2 heaping table spoons of fresh chopped garlic
1-2 table spoons fresh course ground black pepper
Add salt to taste

Venison Jerky Directions:

Create marinade by adding all the ingredients except the meat into a bowl; blending well.
Cut meat into 1/4″ strips.
Place the meat strips into the marinade mixture, submerging completely.
Cover and place container in the refrigerator.
Allow meat strips to marinate for 12 hours.
Remove meat from marinade and place in a food dehydrator or oven.

Enjoy,
Tad


Find more great recipes at Cooking With SusieQ.

  , ,

Cooking with SusieQ: Tad’s 7 Ingredient Jerky added by on
View all posts by Sue Burch →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.