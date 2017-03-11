Cooking with SusieQ: Syl’s Meat Mix Jerky

Syl’s Meat Mix Jerky Recipe submitted by Syl

Syl’s Meat Mix Jerky Ingredients:

1 pound chicken breast

1 pound pork

1 pound beef

1/4 cup of soy sauce

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon Hellmans Dijonnaise

1 tablespoon Louisiana Hot Sauce

3 tablespoons ketchup

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

1 garlic clove, minced

1 onion, minced

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons of Liquid Smoke

Syl’s Meat Mix Jerky Directions:

Cut meat into thick strips.

Mix all the ingredients, except the meat strips, into a container and blend well.

Add the meat strips to the marinade and allow to marinate for 12 to 24 hours in the refrigerator.

If you have a convection oven, put the temp at 150°F.

Put the meat strips on a rack, that you will put over a pan.

Place pan of meat strips in oven, using a wooden spoon to hold the oven door slightly open.

Cook time is 6-8 hours.

Turn the strips from time to time.

Once the dehydration process is over, and the strips cool off, you may keep them in a glass jar or in the fridge for a long time.

If you have a regular oven, put the temp at the lowest setting.

You will need to keep the oven door open wider, turning the strips even more often, and the cooking time will vary.

Hope you enjoy this jerky,

Syl





