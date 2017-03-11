Cooking with SusieQ: Swan Soy Sauce Jerky

By

Swan Soy Sauce Jerky

 

Swan Soy Sauce Jerky Recipe submitted by George Spell

 

Swan Soy Sauce Jerky Ingredients:

Your meat of choice
1 cup Swan soy sauce (Kikkoman will do in a pinch)
4 ounces Hickory Liquid Smoke Hickory
1 tablespoon garlic powder
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1 cup brown sugar
1 dash cayenne pepper (optional)

Swan Soy Sauce Jerky Directions:

Cut meat into thick strips.
Mix all the ingredients except the meat strips into a container and blend well.
Add the meat strips to the marinade and allow to marinate in the refrigerator overnight.
Remove meat from the marinade and place onto dehydrator racks.
Dry in Dehydrator until cured.

Enjoy,
George Spell

George Spell

Cooking with SusieQ: Swan Soy Sauce Jerky
