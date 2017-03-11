Cooking with SusieQ: Smoked Venison Jerky

Smoked Venison Jerky

 

Smoked Venison Jerky Recipe submitted by Keith & Michelle Lawson

 

Smoked Venison Jerky Ingredients:

Please note that this recipe is for Smokers only!
venison
garlic salt
ground black pepper (to taste)

Smoked Venison Jerky Directions:

Cut venison into thin wide strips.
Sprinkle with garlic salt and ground black pepper to taste.
Smoke jerky till done.
I prefer to use alder chips or apple chips in my smoker for wild game.

Enjoy,
Keith & Michelle Lawson

