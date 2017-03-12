Cooking with SusieQ: Red Wine and Soy Sauce Jerky

Red Wine and Soy Sauce Jerky Recipe submitted by Dan Throne

Red Wine and Soy Sauce Jerky Ingredients:

2-3 pounds of sliced meat (your choice)

1 cup of red wine

2 cups soy sauce

1 cup water

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

just less than 1/4 cup of Morton’s quick cure salt

1/3 cup of brown or white sugar

1/2 teaspoon hot sauce

ground Habanera, pepper, or cayenne pepper

food dehydrator or smoker (preferred)

K.C. Masterpiece Honey Teriyaki Jerky Directions:

Slice meat into 1/4″ strips.

Trim meat, be sure to get all the fat off that you can.

Mix all ingredients, except pepper, till well blended

Add marinate mixture to meat, coat well.

Marinate 12 hours or longer.

Drain marinated meat strips in colander.

Layout strips into dehydrator trays (if using a food dehydrator).

It’s best to use a smoker like a Big Chief or you can use a dehydrator like an Excalibur for about 10 hours.





