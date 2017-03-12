Cooking with SusieQ: Quick Jerky

Quick Jerky

 

Quick Jerky Recipe submitted by Dave C.

 

Quick Jerky Ingredients:

sticks of deer bologna
Liquid Smoke
soy sauce
garlic salt 
black pepper

Quick Jerky Directions:

Cut sticks of deer bologna into 1/4″ strips.
Mix Liquid Smoke, soy sauce and garlic salt (all to taste).
Add deer bologna strips to marinade and soak for 1/2 hour.
Remove deer bologna strips from marinade and drain.
Shake black pepper onto the cured deer bologna strips to your liking.
Place peppered meat strips in food dehydrator until cured, about 2 1/2 hours or until meat looks dry and red.
When meat cools it will get very dark and chewy.
Good to take hunting and fishing.

Enjoy,
Dave C.

