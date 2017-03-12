Cooking with SusieQ: Pan Handle Jerky

Pan Handle Jerky Recipe submitted by Vincent Mancuso, Ph., D.

Pan Handle Jerky Ingredients:

1 pound of meat

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup water

1/2 teaspoon Lawry’s Seasoned Salt

1/2 teaspoon Lawry’s Seasoned Pepper

1/2 teaspoon course ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon Smoked Salt (or 1 tablespoon Liquid Smoke)

1/2 teaspoon Best Hot Sauce

1 chopped medium onion

1 chopped stalk of celery w/leaves

1 large peeled and chopped garlic clove

cooking spray (optional)

Pan Handle Jerky Directions:

Cut meat into 1/8″ strips (across grain or with the grain for a chewier jerky).

Place all ingredients, except meat strips, in a blender until well chopped and blended.

Taste test to adjust seasonings.

Pour contents into a large bowl.

Place the meat in the bowl, and marinate overnight.

I stir the meat several times before using, and then just drain as I pull the meat out with my fork, no need to drain meat strips on paper towels.

Place meat strips on the dehydrator trays, lying as flat as possible, with about 1/8” between pieces.

Generally takes about 8 to 9 hours, but for a crunchier jerky, leave in 2 more hours.

When you take the meat out place in a large bowl to equalize the moisture content.

Wait about an hour then either place in clean jars and seal or use Zip Lock bags, remove all possible air and seal.

Bags may be stored in a freezer, jars in the refrigerator.

Now you can also vary the flavoring by:

Sprinkling Course Ground black pepper onto the marinated meat once you place it on your trays.

Same with Chile powder, or Cajun seasoning or extra hot sauce.

But do a few pieces first to see what suits you, and your family, or you will have too much inedible jerky.

Remember that you will lose a lot of weight while drying; 4lbs of meat will make 1 lb. of jerky.

Great for snacking or camping.

I have been using this same recipe for over 25 years, and all my friends know that as soon as the weather gets chilly, I start making my Jerky!

Enjoy,

Vincent Mancuso, Ph., D.





