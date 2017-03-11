Cooking with SusieQ: Oregon Deer Jerky

Oregon Deer Jerky Ingredients:

10 pounds venison
2 cups brown sugar
1 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon garlic powder
2 teaspoons onion powder
1 teaspoon ginger
1 teaspoon Liquid Smoke
1/2 cup soy sauce
1/2 cup teriyaki sauce
1/2 cup Worcestershire suace
1 cup dry red wine
1/2 cup hot water
1 dash orange juice
1 cup salt
1 1/2 teaspoons Tabasco sauce (optional)
1 teaspoon Luzianne or Creole Cajun seasoning (optional)

Oregon Deer Jerky Directions:

Cut venison into thick strips; set aside.
Mix all the ingredients, except the venison strips, into a container and blend well.
Add the elk strips to the marinade and allow to marinate for 2 to 3 days in the refrigerator.
Remove venison strips from marinade (drain, but don’t rinse).
Use 3 pans of apple or cherry chips and smoke 10 hours, check and turn after 8 hours.
The taste is worth waiting for!

Enjoy,
Jim and Helen
Oregon

