Cooking with SusieQ: Montreal Steak Jerky

Montreal Steak Jerky Recipe submitted by Candy

I tend to just throw a little of whatever I have in to make jerky. However, this combination of ingredients lends the meat an excellent flavor. Wouldn’t know what to call it since I made it up. – Candy

*Editor’s note – For the benefits of this article, I’m calling it Montreal Steak Jerky. :)

Montreal Steak Jerky Ingredients:

your choice of meat

1/2 cup Worcestershire sauce

1/2 cup teriyaki sauce

2 tablespoons McCormick Montreal Steak seasoning

salt (to taste)

garlic powder (to taste)

coarse ground pepper (to taste)

lemon pepper (to taste)

cayenne (optional, if you like it hotter)

brown sugar (optional, if you like it sweeter)

*I don’t measure these other ingredients, I just add till it looks and smells good.

Montreal Steak Jerky Directions:

Cut meat into thick strips; set aside.

Mix all the ingredients, except the meat strips, into a container and blend well.

Add the elk strips to the marinade in a container and allow to marinate over night in the refrigerator.

Use a colander to to drain meat strips (drain, but don’t rinse) and place on paper towels.

Place in dehydrator and don’t forget to turn and rotate trays every couple of hours.

Should be ready the next day depending on how thick the slices are and what kind of dehydrator you have.

I have a 4 tray and it is usually ready in 24 hours.

The oven is quicker from what I have been reading but I have never tried it.

You can cut down on the liquid and grind the meat with these ingredients as well and send them through a ‘jerky shooter’ too.

Tastes great!

I don’t know how many pounds this makes, I only know it is about a 1/4 a deer’s entire hindquarters. It is also more than will fit on four racks so I just leave the rest marinating in the fridge until time to make another batch. Good luck!

Enjoy,

Candy





