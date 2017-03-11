Cooking with SusieQ: Missouri Deer Jerky

Missouri Deer Jerky

 

Missouri Deer Jerky Recipe submitted by J. Gard

 

Missouri Deer Jerky Ingredients:

2 pounds venison
1/4 cup soy sauce
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1 tablespoon whole pepper
3 dashes Liquid Smoke

Missouri Deer Jerky Directions:

Cut venison meat into strips.
Mix all the ingredients, except the venison strips, into a container and blend well.
Add the venison strips to the marinade and allow to marinate overnight in the refrigerator.
Remove elk strips from marinade (drain, but don’t rinse).
Bake in over at 150°F until dry or put in dehydrator until cured.

Enjoy,
J. Gard
Missouri

