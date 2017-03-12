Cooking with SusieQ: Louisiana Hot Sauce Jerky

Louisiana Hot Sauce JerkyRecipe submitted by J Porter

Louisiana Hot Sauce JerkyIngredients:

2 pounds eye-of-round (or other lean meat)

3/4 cup Worcestershire sauce

4 tablespoons Liquid Smoke

1/2 ounce bottled garlic juice (or liquid from two crushed garlic cloves)

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup dark brown sugar

course ground black pepper (to taste)

Louisiana Hot Sauce (see chart below)

Louisiana Hot Sauce JerkyDirections:

After eliminating as much exterior fat as possible, cut the meat into long strips, along the grain, approximately 1/3 to 1/2 inch square.

*London Broil, deer, moose, elk, and caribou are also fine – but use lean cuts and slice with the grain.

Mix all the ingredients, except the meat strips and pepper, into a container and blend well.

Use the following formula for the hot sauce:

1 shake for pussycats

2 shakes for good amigos

4 shakes for tough hombres

19 shakes for snotty neighbors and former spouses

Add the meat strips to the marinade and allow to marinate for 2 to 24 hours in the refrigerator (longer gives deeper flavor).

Line a large roasting pan with aluminum foil and place wire cake racks in it.

Spray the racks with a cooking spray.

Lay the marinated meat strips across the racks and sprinkle liberally with very coarse ground black pepper.

Place in an electric stove oven for about 7-8 hours on the very lowest warm setting (I like 11pm to am), prop the oven door open slightly with a wooden spoon.

Overcoming (drying) will make the jerky dry and brittle, so be careful.

The beef in this recipe can also be dried nicely in a dehydrator.

This jerky needs no refrigeration for a least two weeks, after that, I don’t how long it will keep because it always gets eaten too fast :).

However, I would use common sense, if green ‘things’ (literal interpretation: mold) start growing on it, toss it.

Add the elk strips to the marinade and allow to marinate for 12 to 24 hours in the refrigerator.

Remove elk strips from marinade (drain, but don’t rinse).

Place on racks and smoke with cherry wood or hickory until meat is done to your liking; being careful not to overcook.

Louisiana Hot Sauce Jerky Tips:

Before slicing, put the meat in the freezer until just firm (2 hr.); it will slice much more easily and uniformly.

You can slice the strips of meat thin and wide, like bacon, if you like. However, don’t make them too thin or they will be crisp.

An electric food slicer save time and gives a uniform thickness to the meat. Be sure not to set it too thin.

Make a small batch the first time and see whether your taste will want more/less garlic, salt, brown sugar, etc. The heaviness’ of the Worcestershire sauce can be diluted with water, if need be.

Store in a zip-lock bag for freshness.

Be sure to cut WITH THE GRAIN of the meat when slicing!

Hide some if you expect to have any the next day. It will go fast!

Enjoy,

J Porter





Find more great jerky recipes or for other recipes visit Cooking With SusieQ.