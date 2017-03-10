Cooking with SusieQ: La Choy Soy Sauce Jerky

La Choy Soy Sauce Jerky

 

La Choy Soy Sauce Jerky Recipe submitted by Doc

 

La Choy Soy Sauce Jerky Ingredients:

8 pounds meat
16 ounces La Choy Soy Sauce
2 ounces Liquid Smoke
2 ounces Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon black pepper
2 ounces hot sauce

La Choy Soy Sauce Jerky Directions:

Cut meat into thick strips.
Mix all ingredients, excluding meat strips, in a bowl.
In a container, add meat to the marinade, ensuring that each piece is coated evenly and thoroughly.
Allow to marinate overnight in refrigerator.
Remove meat strips from marinade (drain, but don’t rinse).
Place on racks in dehydrator, sprinkle with black pepper, and dry until cured.

Enjoy,
Doc

