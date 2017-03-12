Cooking with SusieQ: K.C. Masterpiece Honey Teriyaki Jerky

K.C. Masterpiece Honey Teriyaki Jerky Recipe by Unknown

I have been making jerky for years with several recipes. The soy sauce or Worcestershire sauce ingredients are a given in about any recipe. And the overnight marinade to me is overkill and unnecessary. Recently while trying different things I stumbled across the most simple, delicious, and quickest jerky recipe. Here it is – K.C. Masterpiece Honey Teriyaki. That’s it. That’s all.

K.C. Masterpiece Honey Teriyaki Jerky Ingredients:

Your choice of meat – beef, venison, elk, whatever!

K.C. Masterpiece Honey Teriyaki

food dehydrator

K.C. Masterpiece Honey Teriyaki Jerky Directions:

Slice meat into 1/4″ strips.

Trim meat, be sure to get all the fat off that you can.

Pour K.C. Masterpiece Honey Teriyaki into a bowl, add meat, stir and marinate for THREE HOURS.

When finished marinating, pick up handful of meat and squeeze excess liquid off, then put in dehydrator.

I rotate the top rack to the bottom every thirty minutes, after rotation I turn meat over and start again

When finished put jerky in zip lock bag to hold the moisture from the marinade.

Drying time varies to the taste of the chef.

This will produce the sweetest, mouth watering, jerky you’ve ever tasted.

The jerky is soft and tacky from the marinade and will not disappoint!!!!





Find more great recipes at Cooking With SusieQ.