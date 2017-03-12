Cooking with SusieQ: Jesse James Jerky

Jesse James Jerky Recipe submitted by Jeff Castiglione

Jesse James Jerky Ingredients:

2 pounds of beef or venison

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoons salt

1 teaspoon ground red pepper

2 cloves sliced garlic

1 cup corn whiskey

1 cup water

Jesse James Jerky Directions:

Slice meat into 1/8″ strips.

Trim meat, be sure to get all the fat off that you can.

Mix all ingredients, till well blended

Add marinate mixture to meat, coat well.

Allow to marinate thouroughly.

Drain marinated meat strips in colander.

For sweeter jerky taste, baste with molasses or honey thinned with water prior to drying.

Dry beef using your preferred technique, I use my Weber bullet smoker.

I hang the beef from the rack in the smoker using toothpicks.

No water is added to the smokers bowl but the bowl is in place to deflect the heat.

Smoke at 170 degrees usually 6-8 hours until firm but not overdone.

This is an awesome recipe!





